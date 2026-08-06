Explore Portsmouth’s history after hours during the annual Twilight Tour. Participating historic sites throughout the city will offer special tours, exhibitions, and opportunities to discover the people, places, and stories that shaped the region.

This self-guided tour allows visitors to create their own route and visit participating sites in any order.

Tickets

Advance: $25 per adult; $12 per child

Day of event: $30 per adult; $15 per child

Tickets may be purchased online in advance. To reserve advance-price tickets and pay at the door, email manager@warnerhouse.org or call 603-436-5909.

All cash purchases and check-in must begin at The Warner House, 150 Daniel Street.

Important Information

This is a self-guided tour. Visitors are responsible for planning their route and providing their own transportation between sites.

Each ticket includes one admission to participating locations during the Twilight Tour. If visitors are unable to tour every location that evening, tickets may also provide admission or a discount at most participating sites for the remainder of the 2026 season. Policies vary by site, so please contact individual organizations for details.

Proceeds benefit the member organizations of the Portsmouth Historic Sites Associates.

Participating sites include

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire

The Gundalow Company

Governor John Langdon House

Rundlet-May House

Jackson House

Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden

John Paul Jones House

Portsmouth Athenaeum

Strawbery Banke Museum’s William Pitt Tavern

Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion

Wentworth-Gardner House

The Warner House