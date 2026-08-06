Twilight Tour
Twilight Tour
Explore Portsmouth’s history after hours during the annual Twilight Tour. Participating historic sites throughout the city will offer special tours, exhibitions, and opportunities to discover the people, places, and stories that shaped the region.
This self-guided tour allows visitors to create their own route and visit participating sites in any order.
Tickets
Advance: $25 per adult; $12 per child
Day of event: $30 per adult; $15 per child
Tickets may be purchased online in advance. To reserve advance-price tickets and pay at the door, email manager@warnerhouse.org or call 603-436-5909.
All cash purchases and check-in must begin at The Warner House, 150 Daniel Street.
Important Information
This is a self-guided tour. Visitors are responsible for planning their route and providing their own transportation between sites.
Each ticket includes one admission to participating locations during the Twilight Tour. If visitors are unable to tour every location that evening, tickets may also provide admission or a discount at most participating sites for the remainder of the 2026 season. Policies vary by site, so please contact individual organizations for details.
Proceeds benefit the member organizations of the Portsmouth Historic Sites Associates.
Participating sites include
Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire
The Gundalow Company
Governor John Langdon House
Rundlet-May House
Jackson House
Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden
John Paul Jones House
Portsmouth Athenaeum
Strawbery Banke Museum’s William Pitt Tavern
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
Wentworth-Gardner House
The Warner House