© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Twilight Tour

Twilight Tour

Explore Portsmouth’s history after hours during the annual Twilight Tour. Participating historic sites throughout the city will offer special tours, exhibitions, and opportunities to discover the people, places, and stories that shaped the region.

This self-guided tour allows visitors to create their own route and visit participating sites in any order.

Tickets
Advance: $25 per adult; $12 per child
Day of event: $30 per adult; $15 per child

Tickets may be purchased online in advance. To reserve advance-price tickets and pay at the door, email manager@warnerhouse.org or call 603-436-5909.

All cash purchases and check-in must begin at The Warner House, 150 Daniel Street.

Important Information

This is a self-guided tour. Visitors are responsible for planning their route and providing their own transportation between sites.

Each ticket includes one admission to participating locations during the Twilight Tour. If visitors are unable to tour every location that evening, tickets may also provide admission or a discount at most participating sites for the remainder of the 2026 season. Policies vary by site, so please contact individual organizations for details.

Proceeds benefit the member organizations of the Portsmouth Historic Sites Associates.

Participating sites include
Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire
The Gundalow Company
Governor John Langdon House
Rundlet-May House
Jackson House
Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden
John Paul Jones House
Portsmouth Athenaeum
Strawbery Banke Museum’s William Pitt Tavern
Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion
Wentworth-Gardner House
The Warner House

The Warner House
$25-$30
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/
The Warner House
150 Daniel Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-5909
manager@warnerhouse.org
https://www.warnerhouse.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.