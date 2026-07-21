Tumble Sea Glass Succulent/Flowers

Join us to make your very own succulent or flower using tumbled sea glass. Our instructors will help guide you through the process from start to finish. All supplies are included to make make these beautiful decor pieces. Variety of glass options will be available to select from at the class. Colors are first come first serve; we will have hues of blues, greens, purple, pink, red, and white. We will be able to choose to do a pair or a trio of succulent/flower. This is a beginner friendly class.

