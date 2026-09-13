TRIO PANEL Workshop
TRIO PANEL Workshop
The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations. You will be able to customize your own wood project using our wide selection of stain and paint. Want to explore a little more? Try techniques to enhance your project or while you are in studio check out our accessories to make your sign truly one of a kind.
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River RoadBedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com