Tricks and Treats
Tricks and Treats
Tricks and Treats delivers a fast-paced night of hilarious, unscripted improv crafted right before your eyes from audience suggestions. Featuring veteran Improv troupe, Stranger Than Fiction, the evening promises to keep you laughing until you're coffin! Admission also includes treats prior to the performance in our autumnal decorated mansion.
Kimball Jenkins
$40
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Stranger Than Fiction Improv
NA
Thecast@stfimprov.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com