Travel to Chile & Argentina with Wine on Main: May 11-20th, 2028

In May 2026, Wine on Main travelled with customers, friends, and family to Italy. We had such a great time and can't wait to do it again! We are excited to announce our next tour- a trip to Chile & Argentina in May 2028.

We are partnering with Collette Tours for this trip. They are a prominent touring company that has been around for over 100 years. Collette aims to offer an inclusive experience where almost everything is provided. The price of the trip includes:

-A private transfer for our group from Concord to the airport and back

-All airfare

-All transport on the ground. In the case of this trip, this includes bus transport as well as airfare. There are some smaller plane rides to help us get to different regions.

-All accommodations

-Dealing with your luggage on the ground so you don’t have to!

-Most meals

-All activities described in the itinerary

-Spread out payments so you don’t have to pay all at once

-And more!

Collette also has a generous refund policy in case of emergency. You can also opt-in for their travel insurance.

“Flavors of Chile and Argentina” falls under a special category of Collette Tours called “Collette Explorations.”

This enhanced experience means:

Smaller group size- This trip maxes out at 18-22 people. Right now, all of the seats are being held for Wine on Main. The goal is to have this be a small group exclusively filled with people from Wine on Main.

More wine focus- This is a new offering from Collette designed specifically for wine (and food) aficionados. It includes multiple vineyard visits and longer visits at the estates. Think taking golf carts through the sloping hills, being up close and personal with the vines, wine pairing lunches, and more. We will also be there during their harvest which will be incredible.

Customizable Itinerary Options- During free time, there are options to do add-on events, like taking an excursion to Uruguay.

Interested in learning more? Please email us at info@wineonmainnh.com. We will be scheduling info sessions soon.