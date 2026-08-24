Trails & Ales: Mount Agamenticus

🥾🍻🌲Hike, Sip, and Explore with Us!

Join us for Trails and Ales, an exciting program that pairs some of New Hampshire’s scenic hikes with visits to local breweries. All trails are rated easy - moderate. Enjoy the great outdoors with fellow adventurers, followed by a well-earned pint or food at a nearby brewery!

📅 Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

🕒 9:00am~3:00pm*

📍 Location: Mount Agamenticus, York, ME (Meet at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH)

🥾 Distance: 2.2 miles

🍻 Brewery: Some Brewing Company, York, ME

🟢🟡 Rated: Easy/Moderate

What’s Included:

✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van

✅Guided hikes on beautiful NH trails

✅Exclusive discounts at local breweries after each hike

✅A fun, social atmosphere with fellow outdoor enthusiasts

*Return times are estimated based on hiking time.

**Participants are responsible for purchasing their own food and beverages at each brewery. Discounts and specials will be available for participants, but all individual tabs must be paid directly to the brewery.

Lace up your boots, grab a pint, and make memories on the trail with us. Register now and let the adventure begin!

🔗 Register: http://bit.ly/BPRD-Trails-and-Ales

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide Brittany Carr of Rooting in Nature, LLC

