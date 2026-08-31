Tote Bag Craft Night & Social
Tote Bag Craft Night & Social
Spend a relaxed evening getting creative and connecting with others while designing your own tote bag. With simple materials and plenty of room for self-expression, this is a welcoming space to create, unwind, and enjoy good company.
You show up, we provide the materials!
📅 Date: Tue. September 29, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)
📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH
💲Cost: Resident: $40/person | Non-Res: $45/person
🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts
Registration is required and closes on Sept. 18!