Tote Bag Craft Night & Social

Spend a relaxed evening getting creative and connecting with others while designing your own tote bag. With simple materials and plenty of room for self-expression, this is a welcoming space to create, unwind, and enjoy good company.

You show up, we provide the materials!

📅 Date: Tue. September 29, 2026

🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)

📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH

💲Cost: Resident: $40/person | Non-Res: $45/person

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts

Registration is required and closes on Sept. 18!