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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Tote Bag Craft Night & Social

Tote Bag Craft Night & Social

Spend a relaxed evening getting creative and connecting with others while designing your own tote bag. With simple materials and plenty of room for self-expression, this is a welcoming space to create, unwind, and enjoy good company.

You show up, we provide the materials!

📅 Date: Tue. September 29, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)
📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH
💲Cost: Resident: $40/person | Non-Res: $45/person
🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts

Registration is required and closes on Sept. 18!

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$40/$45
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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