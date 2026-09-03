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TODDLERFEST: Visit with NHSPCA

TODDLERFEST: Visit with NHSPCA

Now that the big kids are back in school, it’s time to celebrate our youngest visitors during Toddlerfest at The Children's Museum of New Hampshire! Today, during the Children’s Museum of NH’s Toddlerfest celebrations, museum guests can visit with volunteers from the NHSPCA and join an activity to make shelter animals' lives easier! Want to join in the fun? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s afternoon play session, 1–4pm, that corresponds to the program—it’s included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$14.50
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NHSPCA
6037722921
info@nhspca.org
https://nhspca.org/
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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