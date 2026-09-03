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TODDLERFEST: Try Pottery with The Wheelhouse Pottery

TODDLERFEST: Try Pottery with The Wheelhouse Pottery

Today, during the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s Toddlerfest celebrations, museum guests will get a chance to play with clay with our special guests from The Wheelhouse Pottery! Included with museum admission and, as always, free for museum Members. To join, reserve spots online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$14.50
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Wheelhouse Pottery
6033681017
info@thewheelhousenh.com
https://www.thewheelhousenh.com/
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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