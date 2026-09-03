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TODDLERFEST: Storytime & Singalong with Dover Public Library

TODDLERFEST: Storytime & Singalong with Dover Public Library

Now that the big kids are back in school, it’s time to celebrate our youngest visitors during Toddlerfest at The Children's Museum of New Hampshire! Today, during the Children’s Museum of NH’s Toddlerfest celebrations, join the Dover Public Library for a joyful and fun gathering that promotes early literacy skills. A librarian will lead families in nursery rhymes, songs, and movement. This program is included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members. To join, reserve spots in the corresponding morning play session from 9am to noon. Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$14.50
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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