TODDLERFEST: Groove & Grow Music Class with the Sonatina Center

Today, during the Children’s Museum of NH’s Toddlerfest celebrations, museum guests can join music therapist Marissa Scott for a fun and informal music class for babies (crawling) and kids up to 4 years of age and their caregivers. Groove and Grow is a fun and unique music enrichment program for families. Designed by board-certified music therapist Marissa Scott, the curriculum focuses on strengthening parent-child relationships and building strong social-emotional skills. Little ones will have opportunities to sing, play instruments, dance, move to music, and of course have a lot of fun! Want to join in? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s morning play session, 9am–noon, that corresponds to the program—it’s included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/

