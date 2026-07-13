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Three Men and a One-Shilling Knife: A Genealogical Look at Local History

Three Men and a One-Shilling Knife: A Genealogical Look at Local History

Presented by the New Hampshire Society of Genealogists, this engaging program uses a dramatic 1788 tavern killing in New Durham to show how genealogists uncover the stories from the past. Through newspapers, court records, military records, petitions, and other original sources, the lecture follows the intertwined lives of three Revolutionary War veterans and reveals how family history research can illuminate the people, events, and communities of New Hampshire’s past.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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