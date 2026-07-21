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Think Outside: Fly Fishing and Water Critters

Think Outside: Fly Fishing and Water Critters

Together with Trout Unlimited, a non-profit focused on education and the conservation of our waterways for healthy fishing, explore the insects and other organisms we find living in our waterways, and learn how to tie flies for fishing, inspired by many of those critters!

Montshire Museum of Science
Free with Museum Membership or Regular Admission ($18-$21)
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org/calendar/event-detail/igloo-build-and-the-science-of-winter-2022

Artist Group Info

montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire Road
Norwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org

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