Think Outside: Fly Fishing and Water Critters
Think Outside: Fly Fishing and Water Critters
Together with Trout Unlimited, a non-profit focused on education and the conservation of our waterways for healthy fishing, explore the insects and other organisms we find living in our waterways, and learn how to tie flies for fishing, inspired by many of those critters!
Montshire Museum of Science
Free with Museum Membership or Regular Admission ($18-$21)
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
Artist Group Info
montshire@montshire.org
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire RoadNorwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org