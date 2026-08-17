The Zydeco Revelators present bayou rhythms at the Old Meeting House of Francestown

On Sunday August 23rd, from 4 - 5pm, the Old Meeting House of Francestown will host The Zydeco Revelators, a New Jersey band that will turn up the heat and bring us a little “laissez les bons temps rouler” New Orleans exuberance. The band delivers Louisiana-inspired music made up of bits of “Jambalaya” with some zydeco classics seasoned with a dash of classic rock and jam band hot sauce. The Zydeco Revelators are led by singer-accordionist Phil Passantino who fell in love with zydeco on a trip to Louisiana. Their sound mixes cowboy zydeco with classic rock, jam band influences, and traditional bayou grooves with an infectious rhythm! Come enjoy Cajun accordion riffs backed by electric guitar, a powerhouse rhythm section, and that cool metal rub-board vest, and if you are so inclined get ready to dance up a storm! To listen to the band go to https://www.reverbnation.com/zydecorevelators

Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy lively music on the lawn at the Old Meeting House at 4pm on Sunday, August 23rd. In case of rain the concert will move inside the Old Meeting House. The event is free but donations are welcome. This event is the eighth of the “Sundays at 4” programs that bring music to Francestown. Arthur Terembula will close the summer series on August 30th with country blues, folk and ragtime guitar.