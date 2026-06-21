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The Wonder of Hummingbirds

The Wonder of Hummingbirds

What has the weight of a penny, an average speed of 27 mph, and has a metabolism that is 300 times faster than an elephant’s metabolism? It’s the Ruby Throated Hummingbird.

The Sugar Hill Improvement Association is pleased to announce a special community presentation, “The Wonder of Hummingbirds,” by Sugar Hill resident Betsy Fraser, taking place on July 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Carolina Crapo Building.
The presentation opens with the numerous species of hummingbirds, where they reside, and how diverse the species is. The program then focuses on Ruby Throated Hummingbirds, the hummers that are in New Hampshire. Come and learn tips about how to make your yard and garden attractive for hummingbirds. Betsy will share experiences of hummers swarming at the feeder, helping hummers during a freak late-May snowstorm and having hummers literally eat out of her hand.

Carolina Crapo Building
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sugar Hill Improvement Association: Carolina Crapo Education Fund

Artist Group Info

Betsy Fraser
Carolina Crapo Building
1411 Route 117
Sugar Hill, New Hampshire 03586
6038238468
townclerk@sugarhillnh.org
sugarhillnh.org

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