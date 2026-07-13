The Wire Jays, Live at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH

The Wire Jays are a five-piece contemporary Newgrass band that prioritizes creative songwriting, musicianship, and fun in their music. They aim to bring Bluegrass into the 21st century, taking risks and creating new sounds with the classic string-band instruments associated with the genre.

In addition to their growing live presence, The Wire Jays have recently gained significant traction online. Their cover performances shared on social media have garnered millions of views, introducing the band to a global audience and highlighting their crossover appeal. This viral success reflects both their musicianship and their ability to connect with listeners far beyond the traditional bluegrass world.

Currently based in South Florida, The Wire Jays began playing together at the Frost School of Music, where they honed their sound and perfected their songs. The Wire Jays are dedicated musicians who just happen to be best friends.