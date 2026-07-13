THE THREE ESSENTIALS: Timeless Principles for Inner Peace and Self Transformation

This isn't your typical book signing. (Though yes, Devarshi will sign your book.) This is a living, breathing workshop that brings the heart of the book off the page and into the room.

Drawing on over five decades of teaching, ashram living, and guiding thousands through genuine transformation, Devarshi has distilled the yogic path into Three Essentials - timeless principles that are simple enough to remember and profound enough to change everything.

In this immersive two-hour experience, you won't just hear about these principles. You will feel them.

Through heartfelt dialogue, guided practices, and moments of genuine reflection, you will:

- Discover the three core principles at the heart of yogic living - and why they matter right now

- Learn to navigate life's challenges without losing yourself in them

- Reconnect with your authentic self and the natural intelligence that guides a well-lived life

- Experience how inner peace and passionate engagement aren't opposites - they were always meant to go together

Devarshi's workshops are known for their warmth, their humor, and their depth - and for the way they have of leaving you feeling like you just remembered something important you forgot you already knew.

Books will be available for purchase. Copies will be signed. Good conversation is guaranteed. Come home to yourself. The essentials have been waiting - and now, so has the book.