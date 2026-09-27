The Situation in Cuba - Virtual

What's going on in Cuba, and why? Join us on Zoom as Professor Avi Chomsky details major turning points in history while looking at the current tightening of sanctions, U.S. attacks on Venezuela and on boats in the Caribbean, changes in U.S. migration policy, threats of invasion, and the Rubio Cuba Memo.

How exceptional is Cuba with regard to U.S. policy and migration? And what might the future bring?

Register for the Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7417905337528/WN_oX2WfTvjR728o0sqlWUuXw

