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The Situation in Cuba - Virtual

The Situation in Cuba - Virtual

What's going on in Cuba, and why? Join us on Zoom as Professor Avi Chomsky details major turning points in history while looking at the current tightening of sanctions, U.S. attacks on Venezuela and on boats in the Caribbean, changes in U.S. migration policy, threats of invasion, and the Rubio Cuba Memo.

How exceptional is Cuba with regard to U.S. policy and migration? And what might the future bring?

Register for the Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7417905337528/WN_oX2WfTvjR728o0sqlWUuXw

Nashua Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nashua Public Library
6035894600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
https://www.nashualibrary.org/
Nashua Public Library
2 Court Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
603-589-4600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
nashualibrary.org

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