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The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk

The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk

Celebrating its 11th year, the Runaway Pumpkin is one of the Lakes Region's largest road races with over 700 participants (and growing!)

The 10K and 5K courses offer views of beautiful Lake Opechee and cash prizes for top finishers and course records, "delicious" age category prizes, Youth and Kids discounts and a great Kids Fun Run in the track oval! Long-sleeve tech shirts for those registered by Oct 10. All proceeds benefit the WOW Trail.

Prices:
10K Run: $35.00
5K Adult Run/Walk (21+): $30.00
5K Youth Run/Walk (13-20): $20.00
5K Kids Run/Walk (<12): $10.00
Kids Fun Run: FREE

Opechee Park - NH
$0-$35
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WOW Trail, NH
6036304468
jennifer@patrickspub.com
https://www.wowtrail.org/
Opechee Park - NH
879 North Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246

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