The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk

Celebrating its 11th year, the Runaway Pumpkin is one of the Lakes Region's largest road races with over 700 participants (and growing!)

The 10K and 5K courses offer views of beautiful Lake Opechee and cash prizes for top finishers and course records, "delicious" age category prizes, Youth and Kids discounts and a great Kids Fun Run in the track oval! Long-sleeve tech shirts for those registered by Oct 10. All proceeds benefit the WOW Trail.

Prices:

10K Run: $35.00

5K Adult Run/Walk (21+): $30.00

5K Youth Run/Walk (13-20): $20.00

5K Kids Run/Walk (<12): $10.00

Kids Fun Run: FREE