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The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is THE HALLOWEEN cult classic film, and this screening will be, as the long, fabulous tradition dictates, performed with an interactive shadow cast and audience participation! The live cast acts out the movie in sync with the screening, incorporating costumes, props, and the audience. We encourage the audience to dress up, sing along, dance, and use props (special-made prop bags given on entry) to enhance the experience. Remember, the live cast performs with the movie, mimicking the actors' actions and interacting with the audience. This creates a unique, collective experience where the audience is as much a part of the show as the performers. Get your ultimate Rocky Horror garb on and LETS DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN. Rated R

The Majestic Theatre Conway
$20-$50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre Conway
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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