The Reverend Horton Heat and Messer Chups

THE REVEREND HORTON HEAT is a pioneering American psychobilly and rockabilly band from Dallas, Texas, formed in 1985 (with early gigs in 1986) in the city’s vibrant Deep Ellum neighborhood. Fronted by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jim “Reverend Horton” Heath, the band is known for its high-energy fusion of 1950s rockabilly, punk attitude, country twang, surf, and swing elements. With longtime collaborator Jimbo Wallace on upright bass, they built a dedicated cult following in the 1990s through relentless touring, wild live performances, and humorous, irreverent lyrics. Their debut album Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em (1990 on Sub Pop) helped popularize psychobilly in the U.S. alternative scene, and subsequent releases like *The Full Custom Gospel Sounds and Liquor in the Front (produced by notable figures such as Gibby Haynes and Al Jourgensen) further cemented their reputation for no-frills, high-octane rock ‘n’ roll.

Over more than three decades, Reverend Horton Heat has released numerous albums, sold over a million copies, and influenced countless bands while maintaining their core sound. Later works explored more introspective or country-leaning territory (such as Revival and Laughin’ & Cryin’), but the band—often described as “country-fed punkabilly”—remains synonymous with fiery guitar work, manic showmanship, and tongue-in-cheek storytelling. Their music has appeared in video games, cartoons, and commercials, bringing mainstream exposure to their underground roots. Jim Heath continues to tour both with the full band and in solo acoustic settings, keeping the spirit of classic rockabilly delinquents alive for new generations.

Plus… SPECIAL GUESTS… MESSER CHUPS

Messer Chups is an eccentric surf rock and experimental band from Saint Petersburg, Russia, founded in 1998 by composer and guitarist Oleg Fomchenkov (also known as Oleg Gitarkin or Guitaracula). Emerging as a spin-off from the earlier project Messer für Frau Müller, the group blends spy-themed surf instrumentals with horror, space, psychobilly, and retro film soundtrack vibes. Early lineups featured synth players like Annette Schneider, and the band notably collaborated with renowned theremin virtuoso Lydia Kavina. Their playful, mysterious aesthetic—reflected in the name combining the German word for “knife” with Chupa Chups lollipops—has earned them a cult following in the international underground music scene.