The Old Meeting House of Francestown features Arthur Terembula on August 30th

The Old Meeting House summer free concerts series ends on August 30th, with Arthur Terembula a touring artist and passionate student of the country blues, folk and ragtime guitar. A time traveler who transports you into the sounds of juke joints and city streets in the 1920’s and 1930’s, this gifted musician reimagines songs from those times. He rewrites and interprets the sounds of Charley Patton, Skip James, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, Son House, and other various country blues figures. In addition to his musical accomplishments Arthur Terembula is an active board-certified Music Therapist, MT-BC who specializes in providing care in pediatric palliative care and hospice.

Bring a snack, lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy summer time music on the Old Meeting House lawn, in an exceptional historical setting. In case of rain the concert will move indoors. This event is the last of the 2026 free, on the lawn, “Sundays at 4” programs. The series will resume next summer. Until then, enjoy music whenever and wherever you can, think of the Francestown Old Meeting House, visit our website and explore joining our membership, https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org