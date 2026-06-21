The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz. Three brilliant female vocalists and some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud, dhol, and piano play captivating new music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash.

Written by Armenian-American composer John Hodian, The Naghash Ensemble’s “Songs of Exile” is a meditation on man’s relationship to God from the perspective of a monk forced to live in exile for many years. “Part folk music, part classical, and profoundly moving. Unmistakably Armenian, but out of this world” – Armenisch-Deutsche Korrespondenz

“An enchanting elixir of sounds based on new Armenian folk and centuries-old poetry”

– KEXP

“A moment of grace and meditation” – Rolling Stone

“The sounds of Ancient Armenia reimagined for the 21st century.” – Tigran Mansurian