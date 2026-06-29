The Moorings of the Mackerel Sky
The Moorings of the Mackerel Sky
Contemporary dance based on the Maine novel, The Moorings of the Mackerel Sky. The story is a Maine tall tale about coming home, coming out, and coming undone in a Maine lobstering town famous for its infamous mermaids.
The Majestic Theatre
$5-$25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mad Tea with MZ
603-447-4737
madteawithMZ@gmail.com
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main StreetConway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org