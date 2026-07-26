The Modern Fools and Brother Seamus Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH
The Modern Fools and Brother Seamus Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH
Come See The Modern Fools with Brother Seamus and the Dudes
Live at Big Bear Lodge at the Andres Institute of Art!
Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
The Modern Fools
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org