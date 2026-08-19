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The Mink Brook: A History

The Mink Brook: A History

Local author and historian Jay Barrett will explore the history and geology of the Mink Brook.

Drawing upon research Jay completed for his recently published book, Mink Brook & Home, this will be a richly illustrated, fun, and informative presentation.

Learn how glaciers shaped our present-day landscape; learn the origins of the stones that were used to build the many stone walls that exist in rural Hanover to this day; and learn how glacial Lake Hitchcock intertwined with Mink Brook, and the “Hanover Plain” came to be.

Trumbull Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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