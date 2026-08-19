The Mink Brook: A History

Local author and historian Jay Barrett will explore the history and geology of the Mink Brook.

Drawing upon research Jay completed for his recently published book, Mink Brook & Home, this will be a richly illustrated, fun, and informative presentation.

Learn how glaciers shaped our present-day landscape; learn the origins of the stones that were used to build the many stone walls that exist in rural Hanover to this day; and learn how glacial Lake Hitchcock intertwined with Mink Brook, and the “Hanover Plain” came to be.