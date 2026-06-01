'The Metaphysical Arts Guild' Community Wellness Support with Tarot Readings and Intuitive Offerings

Each Reader/participant agrees to accept fees for services on a sliding scale basis, by donation or with complimentary free 'tokens' that will serve as currency. Each Participant is given a minimum of three tokens to be used throughout the afternoon for the service of the individual guest's choice.

What makes this event unique - This community gathering makes it possible for anyone to receive the guidance, insight and support they need. No questions asked! In addition, it creates an opportunity for our community to access these services at a convenient central location with lots of available free parking.

The events will be held once a month on (second) Saturdays in the afternoon from 1- 4 pm. The Summer dates are June 13, July 11, and Aug.15 with Fall dates already on the calendar. We will be gathering in the beautiful conference room on the 4th Floor of Holton Hall on the Winston Prouty Campus located off Maple Street in Brattleboro, VT. This large private space offers an elevator, a large single use bathroom, big bright windows with a view of Mt. Wantastiquet in a peaceful setting.

Join the Guild! - Do you read Tarot cards or work with other Divination tools or intuitive styles of your services and offerings? There is no membership fee to join just a very affordable table contribution ($20.00) for each event you attend (no additional percentages will be taken - the fees you collect are your own) – Pre – registration for every event is required! All participants must complete and sign a registration form after receiving an official invitation letter. You may sign up in advance for all the dates or be an 'occasional' member as your schedule allows. All participants will be listed on the Guild's FB page. For more information or to connect with me to discuss your offerings and how to register contact your host Patti Newton at silvermoona@ymail.com or visit my website for Guild details: https://silvermoonvt.com/metaphysical-arts-guild or 'The Metaphysical Arts Guild'.

Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Jun 2026 13:00 - Sat, 13 Jun 2026 16:00

Venue details: Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, Brattleboro, Vermont, 05301, United States

Category: Community