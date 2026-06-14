The Harlem Quartet, July 15 in New London 

The Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet, featuring Ilmar Gavilán, Melissa White, Jaime Amador, and Felix Umansky, has earned acclaim for its dynamic performances and fresh approach to classical music. The New York Times praised their “panache,” while the Cincinnati Enquirer lauded their “new attitude to classical music.” Grammy-winning woodwind virtuoso Ted Nash of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been quoted saying, "Harlem Quartet is one of the greatest string quartets I have ever heard. They can play anything."

Highlights of Harlem Quartet's 2025-2026 season include appearances at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, Telluride Chamber Music, and leading university series around the nation, including Arizona State University, Emory University, Lawrence University, Oregon State University, Purdue Convocations, and a residency at the University of Iowa in collaboration with their recent Grammy collaborators, the Imani Winds. Last season, Harlem Quartet was featured at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Broad Stage, Art Power in San Diego, Charleston’s Gaillard Center, SUNY Buffalo and pursued residencies at Interlochen Center for the Arts, Queens University of Charlotte, and Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Harlem Quartet has performed in 48 states and four continents, has been featured on numerous national television spots such as the Today Show and News Hour, and has performed for major figures such as former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House. The Quartet is well-known for their innovative programming, both through their own work and collaborations, which seamlessly mixes classical repertoire with jazz, and Latin, as well as contemporary works by composers from underrepresented backgrounds, championing diversity in classical music to their core. Equally dedicated to education, Harlem Quartet engages communities through residencies and outreach programs, fostering a love for music among diverse audiences. Their commitment has been recognized through prestigious grants, such as the Cultural Connections Artist-In-Residence grant from James Madison University and a Guarneri String Quartet grant from Chamber Music America, facilitating impactful community partnerships and educational initiatives. Harlem Quartet has also served as quartet-in-residence at institutions such as the John J. Cali School of Music in Montclair and the Royal College of Music in London.

In collaboration with renowned artists such as pianists Michael Brown and Awadagin Pratt, clarinetists Paquito D’Rivera and Anthony McGill, and jazz legends Stanley Clarke and John Patitucci, the quartet continues to push musical boundaries. Harlem Quartet's ongoing partnership with Imani Winds has resulted in acclaimed performances and a 2024 GRAMMY Award for their recording Passion for BACH & COLTRANE.

Beyond chamber music, Harlem Quartet also performs string quartet works with orchestras including a special arrangement of Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story for string quartet and orchestra by Randall Craig Fleischer, which premiered with the Chicago Sinfonietta in 2012. The quartet has recorded this work, along with compositions by Michael Abels and Benjamin Lees, on the Cedille Records release Delights and Dances. In 2025, they performed Edward Hart's A Charleston Concerto with the Charleston Symphony both locally and on tour, including a stop at Carnegie Hall, to commemorate the 350th Anniversary of the City of Charleston.

Harlem Quartet's discography includes a wide range of their own albums and guest features, most notably their collaboration on Hot House with Gary Burton and Chick Corea, which earned a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition. Their 2020 album Cross Pollination features works by Debussy, William Bolcom, Dizzy Gillespie, and Guido López-Gavilán. Released in August 2024, their most recent Havana Meets Harlem was recorded with Aldo López-Gavilán and showcases his original compositions for piano quintet. This latest album was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Instrumental Album category.

THE PROGRAM:

Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18 No. 5 in A Major

Gavilan: Cuarteto en Guaguanco

Bolcom: 3 Rags for String Quartet

Hensel: String Quartet in E Flat Major

https://youtu.be/1uIAdH6dNT8