The Gutter Ball

We are hosting this fabulous night of live music at our bowling alley!

Show starts at 8PM

Doors at 7

10$ cover charge

Our acts are :

-The Unwells

-Jonee Earthquake Band

And the absolutely amazing,

-DiTrani Brothers

We are also doing a cash prize for best costume/best dressed

Bowling. Full Bar. Pool Table. Keno. Arcades. Food. Live music.

All in one place!