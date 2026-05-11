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The Gutter Ball

The Gutter Ball

We are hosting this fabulous night of live music at our bowling alley!
Show starts at 8PM
Doors at 7
10$ cover charge

Our acts are :
-The Unwells
-Jonee Earthquake Band

And the absolutely amazing,
-DiTrani Brothers

We are also doing a cash prize for best costume/best dressed

Bowling. Full Bar. Pool Table. Keno. Arcades. Food. Live music.
All in one place!

North Country Bowling Center
$10.00
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
North Country Bowling Center
283 Main St
Berlin, New Hampshire 03570
(603)752-5250
northcountrybowlingcenter@gmail.com
northcountrybowlingcenter@gmail.com

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