The Gutter Ball
The Gutter Ball
We are hosting this fabulous night of live music at our bowling alley!
Show starts at 8PM
Doors at 7
10$ cover charge
Our acts are :
-The Unwells
-Jonee Earthquake Band
And the absolutely amazing,
-DiTrani Brothers
We are also doing a cash prize for best costume/best dressed
Bowling. Full Bar. Pool Table. Keno. Arcades. Food. Live music.
All in one place!
North Country Bowling Center
$10.00
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
North Country Bowling Center
283 Main StBerlin, New Hampshire 03570
(603)752-5250
northcountrybowlingcenter@gmail.com