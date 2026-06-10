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The Front Porch Project | Live Americana & Folk Music at The Loft

The Front Porch Project | Live Americana & Folk Music at The Loft

The Front Porch Project | Live Americana & Folk Music in Meredith NH

Experience an evening of live Americana, folk, blues, and country music at The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith, NH. Featuring acclaimed songwriter Son Henry and upright bassist and vocalist Elaine Verstraete, The Front Porch Project blends close harmonies, exceptional songwriting, and acoustic musicianship into an intimate listening room experience.

🚪 Doors Open & Dinner: 6:00 PM
🎵 Show Begins: 7:00 PM

Enjoy handcrafted food, award-winning wines, and one of the Lakes Region’s most unique live music experiences.

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
$15-$25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
6033936971
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Artist Group Info

Carolina Torres / Son Henry
son@sonhenry.com
https://sonhenry.com
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
72 Main St
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253-5841
6032537968
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/

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