The Friends of the Athenaeum Tea
The Friends of the Athenaeum Tea
Come enjoy delectable tea and treats in the historic Art Gallery.
Browse treasures in our silent auction.
$30.00 per Person/Limited Seating Available. RSVP by July 20.
Reserve your seats on our website, or stop by the first floor circulation desk and fill out a RSVP card, or phone us at 802-748-8291.
Proceeds from this event will support youth & adult programming for the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The Art Gallery is air-conditioned and ADA accessible.
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
$30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1711 Main St.Saint Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org