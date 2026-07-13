The Friends of the Athenaeum Tea

Come enjoy delectable tea and treats in the historic Art Gallery.

Browse treasures in our silent auction.

$30.00 per Person/Limited Seating Available. RSVP by July 20.

Reserve your seats on our website, or stop by the first floor circulation desk and fill out a RSVP card, or phone us at 802-748-8291.

Proceeds from this event will support youth & adult programming for the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

The Art Gallery is air-conditioned and ADA accessible.

