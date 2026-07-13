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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

The Friends of the Athenaeum Tea

The Friends of the Athenaeum Tea

Come enjoy delectable tea and treats in the historic Art Gallery.
Browse treasures in our silent auction.

$30.00 per Person/Limited Seating Available. RSVP by July 20.

Reserve your seats on our website, or stop by the first floor circulation desk and fill out a RSVP card, or phone us at 802-748-8291.

Proceeds from this event will support youth & adult programming for the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

The Art Gallery is air-conditioned and ADA accessible.

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
$30
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1711 Main St.
Saint Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/

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