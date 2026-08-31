THE FOREST SOCIETY EDUCATION CENTER AT CREEK FARM ANNOUNCES BEGINNER OURDOOR SERIES

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) invites the public to celebrate its 125th anniversary by connecting with nature in the Seacoast and Southeast regions this autumn.

The Forest Society is launching a brand-new Beginner Outdoor Series designed to lower barriers to outdoor recreation. The unique program provides an inclusive, judgment-free space where people of all experience levels can build wilderness confidence. Participants will learn core basics like trail etiquette, map reading, and packing essential gear, while exploring outdoor hobbies like basic birding and introductory foraging.

“We are thrilled to expand our hiking programming and build momentum for outdoor recreation in the Seacoast and Southeast regions,” said Emily Bartolini, Southeast Region Program Manager. “Our goal is to break down the barriers to entry for the outdoors, fostering an inclusive space where people can gain confidence, learn basic wilderness skills, and develop a lifelong relationship with New Hampshire's incredible natural landscapes.”

The three-part series allows participants to apply their new skills progressively, culminating in a guided team summit of Mt. Major, the iconic first peak for many New England hikers.

Beginner Outdoor Series

Cost: $15-40 (cost includes 3 outings)

• Series 1: Friday, September 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Location: Creek Farm, 400A Little Harbor Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801

• Series 2: Friday, September 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Location: Powder Major’s Forest, 25 Lee Road, Madbury, NH 03823

• Series 3: Sunday, October 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mt. Major, 875 Mt. Major Highway, Alton, NH 03810

Note to Attendees: Registration is required for all programs. Events are held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and binoculars.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 200 forest conservation properties—nearly 67,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 140,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

