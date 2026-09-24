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The Europeans - filmed in New Ipswich, followed by Q&A

The Europeans - filmed in New Ipswich, followed by Q&A

Event presented in partnership with HISTORIC NEW ENGLAND, the owner of Barrett House in New Ipswich, which plays a major location role in the movie.

An adaptation of Henry James' novel about the Countess Eugenia Münster and her brother Robert, expatriate Americans who have grown up in Europe. Returning to prosperous relatives in New England, Eugenia hopes to make an advantageous marriage with a wealthy cousin. While Eugenia encounters obstacles, Robert finds his suit bearing fruit.

Rated PG.

See the restored film and stay for a Q & A! Event produced in cooperation with Historic New England.
Fun Tip: This award winning classic was filmed in New Ipswich.

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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