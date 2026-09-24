The Europeans - filmed in New Ipswich, followed by Q&A

Event presented in partnership with HISTORIC NEW ENGLAND, the owner of Barrett House in New Ipswich, which plays a major location role in the movie.

An adaptation of Henry James' novel about the Countess Eugenia Münster and her brother Robert, expatriate Americans who have grown up in Europe. Returning to prosperous relatives in New England, Eugenia hopes to make an advantageous marriage with a wealthy cousin. While Eugenia encounters obstacles, Robert finds his suit bearing fruit.

Rated PG.

See the restored film and stay for a Q & A! Event produced in cooperation with Historic New England.

Fun Tip: This award winning classic was filmed in New Ipswich.