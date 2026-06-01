The Dip | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ The Dip is coming back to the park!

They had you dancing last time, and they're back to do it again. Seattle's seven-piece soul and R&B powerhouse The Dip brings a three-piece horn section, deep grooves, and a #1 Billboard R&B album's worth of heat to the Wilcox Main Stage. This is the kind of band that makes you want to stay out way past your bedtime.

THE DIP in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH

📅 Wednesday, July 1 at 7PM

🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!