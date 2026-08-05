The Brit Pack - British Invasion and More

The Ultimate British Music Experience British Born but American Made, The Brit Pack brings the best of British rock music to stages across the USA. Formed by two Brits in NYC, The Brit Pack covers the spectrum of the UK's musical legacy, from the iconic anthems of the sixties to the modern classics of today! Vocals, Guitar, Keys / Matt Nakoa (US) Guitar, Vocals / Mark Sidney Johnson (UK) Bass, Vocals / Bryan Percivall (US) Drums, Vocals / Will Haywood Smith (UK)