The Blues Express Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Come See the Blues Express band - Led by guitarist Nick Spencer, the Blues Express stands out with their high energy shows. Recent winners of the Granite State Blues Challenge, they are not to be missed.

This concert is part of the Live at the Andres concert series to raise funds for the Andres Institute of Art. The AIA features 10 miles of trails with over 100 sculptures trailside made by artists representing fifty countries, all available to the public every day for free. The concerts and other events help to fund the art, trails and mission of the AIA.

Tickets available online at https://AndresInstitute.Org