© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

The Blues Express Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

The Blues Express Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Come See the Blues Express band - Led by guitarist Nick Spencer, the Blues Express stands out with their high energy shows. Recent winners of the Granite State Blues Challenge, they are not to be missed.

This concert is part of the Live at the Andres concert series to raise funds for the Andres Institute of Art. The AIA features 10 miles of trails with over 100 sculptures trailside made by artists representing fifty countries, all available to the public every day for free. The concerts and other events help to fund the art, trails and mission of the AIA.

Tickets available online at https://AndresInstitute.Org

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

The Blues Express
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://www.thebluesexpress.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.