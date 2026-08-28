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Thank You Bass Player Live: Eight Player Spotlight

Thank You Bass Player Live: Eight Player Spotlight

Thank You Bass Player Live is an Eight Player Spotlight celebrating local bass players. Tim Doucette, Jason Skulls, Kelsea Brumaghim, Michael Mendonca, Nathan Sanel, Christopher Beaton, Shane McWilliams, and John Clifford perform at this free, all-ages show. Donations are accepted and there is a one-drink minimum. Supported by Manchester Music Mill and D'Addario.

The Spot
06:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thank You Bass Player
603 264-8928
abilodeauxb77@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Eight Player Spotlight
The Spot
217 Main St
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060

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