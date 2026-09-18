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Tenney Tastings: A Wine and Cheese Social feat. LaBelle Winery

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Tenney Tastings: A Wine and Cheese Social feat. LaBelle Winery

Two great New Hampshire communities are coming together for a Fall celebration featuring guided wine tastings, a grand selection of seasonal charcuterie, mountain views with fall foliage, live music, fire pits, and more.

Tenney Mountain
$40. You are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee your spot. 21+ event.
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tenney Mountain
Tenney Mountain
151 Tenney Mountain Rd
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
603-238-9567
info@skitenney.com
skitenney.com

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