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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Teens & Tweens Galaxy Jars

Teens & Tweens Galaxy Jars

Make an out-of-this-world craft! This colorful galaxy jar mimics the swirling clouds, dust, and stars of deep space and provides a relaxing sensory experience. Intended for ages 10-17. A CPL library card is not required to attend this free event—but please register so we can account for supplies.

Concord Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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