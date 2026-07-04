Teens & Tweens Galaxy Jars
Teens & Tweens Galaxy Jars
Make an out-of-this-world craft! This colorful galaxy jar mimics the swirling clouds, dust, and stars of deep space and provides a relaxing sensory experience. Intended for ages 10-17. A CPL library card is not required to attend this free event—but please register so we can account for supplies.
Concord Public Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov