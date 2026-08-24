Tea Blending Workshop

Discover the benefits of herbal teas in this hands-on blending workshop. Using a variety of locally sourced herbs, we’ll explore how individual plants can support the body and mind, from calming and digestion to overall wellness. Participants will enjoy a guided tea tasting, learn about each herb, and create a custom dried blend to take home and enjoy. Sip, learn, and connect in a relaxed and social atmosphere.

📅 Date: Wed. September 23, 2026

🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)

📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH

💲Cost: Resident: $25/person | Non-Res: $30/person

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts