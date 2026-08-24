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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Tea Blending Workshop

Tea Blending Workshop

Discover the benefits of herbal teas in this hands-on blending workshop. Using a variety of locally sourced herbs, we’ll explore how individual plants can support the body and mind, from calming and digestion to overall wellness. Participants will enjoy a guided tea tasting, learn about each herb, and create a custom dried blend to take home and enjoy. Sip, learn, and connect in a relaxed and social atmosphere.

📅 Date: Wed. September 23, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)
📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH

💲Cost: Resident: $25/person | Non-Res: $30/person

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$25/$30
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

Artist Group Info

bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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