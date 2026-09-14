TALES OF TERROR a special night of spooky stories to celebrate the Halloween season!

It's time for some festive, fall FUN!

Last year we sold out at The Corner House in Sandwich, so get your tickets quick!

Join us for TALES OF TERROR, a special night of spooky stories to celebrate the Halloween season! Short stories from some of the BEST, including Edgar Allen Poe, Robert Louis Stevenson, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, and many more! Featuring Jordan Ahnquist, Kate Middleton, Jean Mar Brown, Marion Posner, George Cleveland, and other Barnstormer favs!

Joining us at the theatre on 10/17? Lean into Autumn… Wear a jacket and enjoy complimentary hot cider & donuts!

RSVP to either events@barnstormerstheatre.org or call the box office at 603-323-8500.

HOT TIP: Want to enjoy dinner and a spooky show? We will also present "Tales of Terror" on Thursday, October 15 at The Corner House in Sandwich!

