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Tales of Terror

Tales of Terror

TALES OF TERROR a special night of spooky stories to celebrate the Halloween season!

It's time for some festive, fall FUN!

Last year we sold out at The Corner House in Sandwich, so get your tickets quick!

Join us for TALES OF TERROR, a special night of spooky stories to celebrate the Halloween season! Short stories from some of the BEST, including Edgar Allen Poe, Robert Louis Stevenson, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, and many more! Featuring Jordan Ahnquist, Kate Middleton, Jean Mar Brown, Marion Posner, George Cleveland, and other Barnstormer favs!

Joining us at the theatre on 10/17? Lean into Autumn… Wear a jacket and enjoy complimentary hot cider & donuts!

RSVP to either events@barnstormerstheatre.org or call the box office at 603-323-8500.

HOT TIP: Want to enjoy a spooky show but don't need dinner? We will also present "Tales of Terror" on Saturday, October 17 at The Barnstormers Theatre!

The Corner House
$25
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Barnstormers Theatre
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

Artist Group Info

tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
The Corner House
22 Main Street
Sandwich, New Hampshire 03227
603-323-8500
events@barnstormerstheatre.org
https://www.nhcornerhouse.com

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