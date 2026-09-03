Tailswag's Third Annual Dachtoberfest

Tailswag’s Annual Dachtoberfest Returns to Littleton on October 3

Littleton, NH—New Hampshire’s first and only wiener dog festival returns to Littleton, NH this fall for its third year on Saturday, October 3 at Remich Park from 11 am - 3 pm. Dachshunds and dachshund-enthusiasts are invited to attend for a day of socializing, activities, contests, and more wienie-filled fun and excitement. The event—hosted by Tailswag, a pet boutique located on Main Street in Littleton—includes over 35 vendors, food trucks, contests, a dachshund race, and a raffle in support of Little Paws Dachshund Rescue.

New this year are several community collaborations, extending the festival from a one-day event into a weekend filled with fun. The activities begin on Friday night, October 2, at Wildbloom Beer located at 42 Main Street in Littleton with a kick-off party, which starts at 6 pm, and will include food from Analog Pizza as well as live music on the patio. On Saturday, October 3, after the conclusion of the wiener dog festival at Remich Park, an afterparty will take place at Rek-Lis Brewing Co. at 2085 Main Street in Bethlehem, beginning at 3:30 pm, with food, drinks, and live music from Shark Martin. On Sunday, October 4, Baltic Kitchen at 183 Cottage Street in Littleton will host a Dachtoberfest themed brunch from 10 am - 12 pm. Dogs are welcome to attend all the festivities taking place over the weekend.

Paige Roberts, organizer of the event and owner of Tailswag, says: “I always hoped Dachtoberfest would become a community-involved event, and I am so excited to see that vision becoming a reality this year. This festival draws people from all over New England and beyond, and I feel grateful to have the chance to share it not only with everyone in attendance, but with the local community, too. We saw tremendous growth in attendance last year, and I am looking forward to seeing the turnout at this year’s event.”

Dachtoberfest is free to attend and open to the public. It will take place rain or shine. All dogs in attendance must be well-mannered and on leash. More information can be found at dachtoberfestnh.com and through Tailswag’s social media channels including Instagram, @tailswag_nh and Facebook, @tailswagnh.

