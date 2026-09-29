Sunday Football in The Secret Garden

Catch every game in comfort with a private pergola in The Secret Garden at The Brook! Each pergola accommodates up to 10 guests, making it the perfect spot for cheering on your favorite team, enjoying great food and drinks, and making Sundays something to look forward to.

Reserve your pergola today and make The Secret Garden your home for football season!

Must be 18+

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3843732-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sun, 04 Oct 2026 11:00 - Sun, 04 Oct 2026 12:00

Venue details: The Brook, 319 New Zealand Road, Seabrook, New Hampshire, 03874, United States