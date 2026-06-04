Summer Sings with the Nashua Choral Society

🎶 Join the Nashua Choral Society Summer Sings! 🎶

Love to sing? The public is invited to join the Nashua Choral Society for four exciting Summer Sings!

Each evening will begin with sight-reading and focused work on selected sections of the music. During the second half, singers will enjoy performing the entire work straight through in a concert-style sing-through.

Bring your own copy of the music or borrow one from the NCS.

Whether you're an experienced choral singer or simply enjoy making music with others, come sing with us this summer!

All are welcome! 🎵