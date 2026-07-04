Summer Nights BYOC with The Weekender from NHPR

Join the NH Craft Club in collaboration with NHPR's Weekender for an evening of creativity, conversation and community at the NHPR studio! Bring a work in progress, try a new craft you've been meaning to start, or simply show up and use the supplies we'll have on hand. We'll be crafting in NHPR's Studio D, where you'll get a behind the scenes look at a live broadcast of All Things Considered and have a chance to meet NHPR's Julia Barnett.

Snacks will be available throughout the evening, and all skill levels are welcome. Come make something, meet fellow crafters and spend a creative night in community.

Refunds: We are able to provide a refund with 7 days notice prior to the event. If you’re unable to join us, but have someone who wants to take your place, please email meg@nhcraftclub.com to let us know who will be joining us instead.

This is an 18+ event.