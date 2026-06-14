Summer Jam '26 | 6th Annual Free Outdoor Concert

Summer Jam is a free, all-ages outdoor concert held annually at Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry, NH. Now in its 6th year, the event features Jonagold — a Southern New Hampshire cover band delivering a full 4-hour live set of the rock and pop songs you know and love. No tickets, no cover charge, no catch. Just great live music on one of the most iconic farm settings in the Londonderry area.

Bring your lawn chairs, your friends, and your appetite — Deadproof Pizza will be joining us in their food truck. Whether you've been coming since Year 1 or this is your first Summer Jam, it's the kind of summer night that keeps people coming back. Completely open to the public and admission is 100% free.