Stronger Than Chemo Comedy Night

Join us in Maynard, MA for a fun night out featuring live comedy, music, free pizza, and the chance to win thousands in raffle prizes and exclusive vacation packages. Featuring top Boston comedians Dave Rattigan, Steve Bjork, Carolyn Plummer, and Dan Donahue.

Early support is already coming together - grab your ticket now to be part of it.

What to Expect

- Live music, free pizza, and raffles during the first hour

- Stand-up comedy to close out the night

- Over $5,000 in raffle prizes and silent auction items- and growing

- Full bar available (cash or card)

Your ticket includes 5 complimentary raffle entries

Raffle winners do not need to be present to win.

Our online vacation auction is live now, featuring high-value travel packages available for bidding before the event

If you're able, consider selecting a Supporter or Impact ticket to further support the mission.

Why This Event Matters

This event supports the Stronger Than Chemo Foundation, a nurse-led nonprofit improving cancer care through patient education, nurse education, and community-based support.

Our work helps patients better understand their treatment, recognize symptoms earlier, and navigate care safely both inside and outside the clinic.

All proceeds directly support free, evidence-based programs for patients and families facing cancer.

Come for the laughs. Stay for the impact.

Raffle Hour Sponsors

Special thanks to our Raffle Hour Sponsors:

- Middlesex Savings Bank

- Avidia Bank

Additional sponsors and supporters will be recognized during the event and on event signage.

The Stronger Than Chemo Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The fair market value of admission is $30. Any amount paid above this amount may be tax-deductible. Donation receipts are available upon request.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3664888-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3664888-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 18:30 - 21:00

Venue details: Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Inc., 82 Main Street, Maynard, Massachusetts, 01754, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 30.00