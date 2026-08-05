Story Songs of the 70s: The Music of Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin

Step back in time for an unforgettable evening of timeless storytelling and acoustic mastery. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna and his full acoustic trio bring their celebrated tribute to the golden age of 1970s folk-rock to the Majestic Theatre. Immerse yourself in the rich vocal harmonies, intricate multi-guitar arrangements, and unforgettable melodies of legendary troubadours like Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. From the haunting romance of "Carefree Highway" to the soaring introspection of "Father and Son" and the epic narrative of "Cat's in the Cradle," this intimate three-piece performance captures the heart, soul, and spirit of a defining musical era.