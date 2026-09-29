Steinway Forever Gala Fundraiser Concert

The Keene State College Music Department presents this Faculty & Guest Artist Recital event sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Vincent Russell Visiting Scholar Fund.

The Steinway Forever Gala Fundraiser Recital will support the College’s All-Steinway School distinction. This performance will feature our collaborative pianists, Dr. Icy Nguyen, Vladimir Odinokikh, Kirsten Davis, and Nabil Hetman. A special world premiere by Dr. Heather Gilligan, commissioned by the Music Department will feature pianist Dr. Jinhyang Park with Boston Symphony Orchestra clarinetist Christopher Elchico.